Adrian Hillman Believed To Be Out Of Malta On Arraignment Day In Keith Schembri Magisterial Inquiry

Adrian Hillman, the former Managing Director of Allied Newspapers linked to a magisterial inquiry that is behind the possible arraignment of several individuals, including Keith Schembri and potentially himself, is in the United Kingdom, sources have told Lovin Malta.

Schembri, who is the former OPM chief of staff, was among several people who were brought in for questioning by financial crimes police over suspected money laundering.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Hillman would have been charged as well. It is unclear whether the Maltese government will tender an extradition request for Hillman.

Others brought in by police included Schembri’s father, Alfie; his wife, Josette, Malcolm Scerri; who is the CEO of Kasco Group; Matthew Pace, Gianfranco Stellini and Lorraine Falzon of Zenith; Brian Tonna and Karl Cini of Nexia BT; and Vince Buhagiar, the managing director of Allied Newspapers Ltd before Hillman.

It is believed that most of them will be charged in connection to the money laundering investigation later today.

The potential charges follow an inquiry into a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report which found that Schembri had channelled over €650,000 to Hillman in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015 in a deal which saw his company, Kasco, supply a printing press to Times of Malta in 2018.

It is believed that the funds were transferred via a number of offshore companies and accounts based in Gibraltar and Switzerland, as well as the infamous Pilatus Bank.

Just a few days ago, Schembri broke the news that he will be charged over the conclusions of the inquiry, claiming that the inquiry was a ploy by the “establishment” to harm the Labour Party.

“In a few more days I will be charged. Not because I committed a crime. For the establishment, the ‘crime’ of which I am guilty is my participation as part of a team led by Joseph Muscat which led to a series of electoral victories for the party I love so much,” Schembri wrote on Facebook.

