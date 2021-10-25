Adrian Zammit: Bosses Tell Us To ‘Call Them First’ When Accidents Happen On Work Sites

Injuries involving undocumented workers on construction sites can cause serious anxiety for everyone involved – including their Maltese colleagues.

As legal workers, Maltese construction workers are often put in uncomfortable positions, wanting to ensure their colleagues are okay while also not wanting to risk the wrath of their employer if they are doing something shady.

“I’ve never seen anyone on a site I’ve worked on throw a worker away after they were injured – but I have had bosses who tell us ‘call me first and let me know’ before we call the ambulance,” Adrian Zammit, social media influencer and construction worker told Lovin Malta.

Zammit has worked in the industry for years with different companies across the island and has seen firsthand what can happen on site when employers opt to employ migrant workers illegally.

Employers then need to continuously watch over the site to make sure their illegal workers – who are also desperate to find a job and oftentimes need to work – do not end up revealing the illegalities in their operations.