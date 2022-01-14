Affordable Housing Scheme For People Priced Out Of Property Market Launched In Malta

People who are priced out of the property and rental markets but who don’t qualify for social housing will be able to benefit from a new foundation that was set up today.

The foundation is a joint social venture between the Social Accommodation Ministry and the Archdiocese of Malta and will be managed by a council equally composed of representatives from both parties.

The Archdiocese has pledged to lease it the St Joan of Arc convent in Kirkop on a 25-year contract, with the plan being to convert it into housing units that will be rented out below market value.

Meanwhile, the government has pledged to fund this foundation to the tune of €300,000 a year for the next 25 years, but the ultimate goal is that it will develop into a self-sustainable entity.

More details, including the value of these new affordable housing units and application protools, will be announced by the foundation.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes said this foundation will offer a solution people caught in the middle of the property market – not able to purchase or rent properties at market value but not on a low enough income to qualify them for social housing.