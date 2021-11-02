د . إAEDSRر . س

AFM Dispatched To Rescue Migrants Trapped On Boat Near Għar Lapsi 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Armed Force of Malta have dispatched a patrol boat to the cliffs near Għar Lapsi to rescue a group of migrants on a boat. 

Details are scant at this stage but a police spokesperson confirmed that the migrant boat was reported to the police at 1.30pm this afternoon. 

The spokesperson said the boat was spotted in the vicinity of the Għar Lapsi reverse osmosis plant, in an area from which they could not climb to shore. 

It is unclear how many migrants are on the boat and whether or not they have been rescued by the AFM. 

More as we get it. 

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Third Of ODZ Applications Approved In Malta In 2020 Were For Works On Dwellings 

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All