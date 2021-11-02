AFM Dispatched To Rescue Migrants Trapped On Boat Near Għar Lapsi 

Details are scant at this stage but a police spokesperson confirmed that the migrant boat was reported to the police at 1.30pm this afternoon.

The Armed Force of Malta have dispatched a patrol boat to the cliffs near Għar Lapsi to rescue a group of migrants on a boat.

The spokesperson said the boat was spotted in the vicinity of the Għar Lapsi reverse osmosis plant, in an area from which they could not climb to shore.

It is unclear how many migrants are on the boat and whether or not they have been rescued by the AFM.

More as we get it.

Tag someone who needs to read this