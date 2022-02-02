AFM Official Unequivocally Denies Sexual Harassment Claims, Says They Were In ‘Consensual Relationship’

A member of Malta’s Armed Forces facing accusations of sexual harassment has completely denied the claims against him. As an investigation into the sexual harassment claims – which allege that the man sent sexually explicit images and videos to his former partner while wearing Malta’s army uniform – were moved under the Attorney General’s remit, the man’s lawyers issued a right of reply sent to Lovin Malta. Aside from denying the claims fully, lawyers Stephanie Abela and Jacob Portelli said the man and woman involved in the allegations were in a relationship at the time of the nudes being sent, with the pair even living together. Besides this, they said their client is fully cooperating with the investigation into him, pointing out that criminal proceedings against the woman had been found in their client’s favour, including charges of harassment and the use of violence. The woman behind the claims has since been placed under a court-ordered restraining order, the lawyers continue. You can find the full right of reply below:

“There is absolutely no evidence that any sexual harassment took place as is ultimately being alleged. Our client unequivocally denies any form, or act, of sexual harassment as is being alleged. More so, and in order to shed more light on the facts at hand, the female in question and our client were at the time, in a consensual relationship wanted and advanced by both, to the point that our client was even cohabiting with the said female in her own household.” “Moreover, due to the allegation being brought forward, there has been an open investigation on the matter, which our client has completely and fully cooperated. It is important to note that various criminal proceedings had been previously lodged against the said female and which have been ultimately decided res judicata against the said female and in favour of our client, dealing mostly with harassment, use of violence, included moral violence against our client, and also misuse of communication.” “May we also point out that the said female has been put under a restraining order as per Article 382A of the Criminal Code by a competent Court of Law in order to protect the safety and the moral wellbeing of our client and that of his entire family.” “Without delving further into the merits, which are still subject to further legal action against the said female, it was only when the relationship was abruptly ended by our client and then subsequently called by the Police to testify in criminal proceedings, in which the said female was the accused party in other matters not relating to our client, when the sleuth of lies concerning the alleged harassment you have been duped to believe, started.” “Therefore, the article misrepresents the whole scenario, which is also already the subject of an open investigation by the Police, to which again our client strongly denies the allegations and continues to remain at the disposal of all the authorities.”

The allegations against the officer had first surfaced after former AFM officer Godwin Schembri shared the sensitive images.

What do you think of this case?

READ NEXT: Only Fully Vaccinated People Can Enter Vote Counting Halls During Maltese General Election