AFM Rescues Swimmers From Coral Lagoon In Aħrax

Three people have been rescued by members of the Armed Forces of Malta after encountering difficulty swimming this afternoon. 

A police spokesperson confirmed that a report had been received about the three people, who were swimming in the Coral Lagoon at L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa. 

Details are scarse, but the spokesperson confirmed that all three individuals were rescued and returned to shore safely by a team of swimmers.

Police officers and members of the civil protection department were also on-site to assist in the operation. 

