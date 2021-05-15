AFM Rescues Swimmers From Coral Lagoon In Aħrax
Three people have been rescued by members of the Armed Forces of Malta after encountering difficulty swimming this afternoon.
A police spokesperson confirmed that a report had been received about the three people, who were swimming in the Coral Lagoon at L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa.
Details are scarse, but the spokesperson confirmed that all three individuals were rescued and returned to shore safely by a team of swimmers.
Police officers and members of the civil protection department were also on-site to assist in the operation.
