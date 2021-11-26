AFM Retrieves Unidentified Body Off Filfa
The body of an unidentified person had been found off the small island of Filfla in the south of Malta.
Very few details are available at this stage but a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the discovery had been reported earlier this morning at around 10.40am.
The spokesperson said that an AFM patrol boat had been dispatched to collect the body, which will be brought to shore at Hay Wharf in Floriana.
