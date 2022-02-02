After 12 Years, Maltese Man Gets Fined €900 Over Possession Of Eight Ecstasy Pills

A man who was in court for almost 13 years over possession of eight ecstasy pills has been fined €900.

The man, now aged 32, was arrested by police with eight pills on 28th September 2008 while attending a party in Floriana. He was just 19 years old at the time.

Police believed there were indications that the man was selling the pills. He had at one point admitted to dealing, but then told the court that he only said so because he was concerned that his family would find out they were all for personal use.

He said that he took the pills over two hours, as the first four were of poor quality.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras seemingly agreed that there was no evidence to prove he was dealing but did find him guilty over possession.