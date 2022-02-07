‘After 28 Days Of Constant Worrying’ Reggie Cini Recovers And Is ‘Back To His Old Self’

Reggie Cini, the beloved former national goalkeeper, has taken a turn for the better as he recovers in hospital.

After 28 days in intensive care in a Sicilian Hospital, Cini posted a bit of an update as to his ongoing condition. Saying he only had a 5% chance of survival, Cini posted a picture of himself looking better than before – and his daughter, Miss Universe Malta’s Jade Cini, praised the comeback.

“We finally have good news,” she announced. “After 28 days of constant worrying and calling every single day, being rejected at the door, a trip to Sicily and gathering information from whoever I could speak to in the hospital my father is out of ITU and recovering well.”

“I would like to thank everyone who helped in anyway possible.”< "As you can see from the picture and his words he's back to being his good old self. I once read that 'Second chances don't matter if people don't change.' Keep him in your prayers like I will so he recovers fast and gets back to his loving family. Now, I'll get back to mine."