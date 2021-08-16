After Becoming COVID-19 Landing Hall, Mater Dei’s Child Emergency Ward To Get ‘Complete Overhaul’

Health Minister Chris Fearne has pledged to completely overhaul and redesign Mater Dei’s paediatric accident and emergency department after the original area was taken up by COVID-19 patients.

“With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the A&E department had to be reconfigured to fulfil the new requirements,” a spokesperson for Fearne told Lovin Malta. “Currently, the paediatric Emergency is being used as a COVID-19 area/first encounter area.”

“Given the new reality, a complete overhaul and redesign of the department is going to take place. A new paediatric emergency department is included in these plans.”

The paediatric A&E department was launched back in 2015, with Fearne stating it will help reduce the pressure of the main A&E department.

Designed to be extremely child-friendly, the walls are adorned with designs, including murals of Disney cartoon characters and handprints of doctors and nurses.