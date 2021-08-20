PN Strategist Says He’s ‘Insulted’ On Behalf Of Businesspeople After Being Name Dropped By Joseph Muscat

Peregin, a former Times of Malta journalist, set up Lovin Malta in April 2016. He left Lovin Malta in July to join the PN as the party’s chief strategist.

“I disagree with you. The PN has now appointed a businessman to run its strategy,” Muscat said. “With all due respect, he quit journalism, set up his own business… and now he’s into politics.”

Muscat sat for an interview with the Times of Malta, where he named Peregin in reply to questions about his government’s excessive proximity to some segments of the business community.

Nationalist Party chief strategist Christian Peregin has hit back at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after he referred to his joining the PN as justification for his government’s close relationship with businessmen.

“The artful dodger of logic and decency name-dropped me in his interview today to somehow defend his government’s corruption record,” Peregin said in a Facebook post replying to the former Prime Minister.”

He pointed out that Muscat had ignored the fact that he was a journalist who had set up his own media company which he left to join “the Opposition’s fight against the unprecedented corruption and indecency Muscat left behind”.

“I don’t take objection to his ‘businessman’ label. I’m proud of having built a strong and purposeful business, which continues to thrive without me.”

“But I am insulted on behalf of all business owners that this is how Joseph Muscat sees us. Just because you surrounded yourself by crooks, doesn’t mean all business owners have the same devious intentions,” Peregin wrote.

He added that most businessmen took pleasure in realising their visions, creating jobs and contributing to society’s development. “We’re not all bitter, resentful and dependent on government contracts we don’t deserve.”

Rather, he said, business owners simply wanted a level-playing field and a country that attracts talent and which offers sensible incentives and liveable conditions.

“Instead Muscat took an EU country that had earned a good global reputation, and left us greylisted and heavily in debt. Just imagine if we had tried to enter the Eurozone today!”

During the interview, Muscat suggested that he could return to politics, especially if people kept “annoying” him to do so.

“The irony is this: Muscat’s aftermath annoyed me so much that I did just that. And if he keeps annoying everyone else, I won’t be the only one who will drop everything to make sure he never gets close to power again.”

“Especially if Robert Abela keeps dragging his feet on taking the decisions needed to rebuild Malta’s reputation.”

