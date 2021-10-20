After Cannabis, Maltese People Want To Legalise Mushrooms Next

Beyond cannabis, there’s one natural drug that people in Malta want to see legalised and regulated: mushrooms.

In a new survey conducted by Lovin Malta looking into drug habits on the island and the reaction towards the proposed legalisation of cannabis, mushrooms overwhelmingly appeared as the next most popular substance to see legalised after cannabis.

When asked whether Malta should consider legalising any other drugs beyond cannabis, 45% of the 447 respondents said mushrooms.

“There are drugs that have been proven to have no addiction, or are naturally occurring in nature or in the body, such as mushrooms,” said one respondent. “How strange would it be going to court and being made to swear on the bible and God, then be tried as a criminal for the possession of one of God’s creations.”

“Does that make our Catholic God parallel to a guy cooking up meth in a basement? According to the legal system, it’s the same thing.”

The interesting approach to mushrooms – which typically grow naturally and are not powder-based – was widely shared by respondents.

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion. Psilocybin mushrooms have been and continue to be used in indigenous New World cultures in religious, divinatory, or spiritual contexts.

They’ve even been used in spiritual ceremonies in Gozo.

However, not everyone believed any further drugs need to be legalised, with a majority of 56.3% saying they believed no further drugs need to be regulated after cannabis.