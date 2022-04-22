After EU Chief Prosecutor’s Criticism, Malta Says It’s Committed To Helping Office Tackle Cross-Border Crime  

A government spokesperson said Kövesi last visited Malta in October 2021 and that contacts between the EPPO and Malta have increased since then, while efforts are being made nationally to increase awareness among Maltese competent authorities of EPPO’s role and its remit.

“I visited Malta and held meetings with local authorities. After two days, it was very difficult for me to identify the institution that is responsible for detecting crimes. All of them said that ‘it’s not me. It’s them.”

“Unfortunately, some member states support the EPPO only with words, and not with facts,” she told MEPs .

Lovin Malta asked the government for its reaction to a harsh warning by Laura Codruţa Kövesi at the European Parliament that the Maltese authorities keep passing the buck to each other when it comes to responsibility for detecting crimes involving EU funds.

Malta has said it is committed to helping the European Chief Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) tackle cross-border crime after its chief criticised the country’s efforts.

“Since October 2021, at least 5 cases were referred to EPPO by various Maltese authorities and operational meetings have regularly taken place between Maltese authorities and EPPO in relation to such cases and other matters,” they said.

“EPPO has also been granted connection to systems to be able to directly request information and/or intelligence from Maltese competent authorities.”

“The national authorities are committed and look forward to continue to strengthen efforts to improve cooperation and exchange of information with EPPO.”

They said Malta is committed “to cooperate in a transparent manner” with EPPO, to better understand the office’s concerns, and to provide explanations on matters discussed during Kövesi’s last visit.

“Malta is also committed to make full use of the EPPO framework to deal with cross-border crime, especially those concerning EU funds. Although this is a relatively new framework, the Maltese authorities are steadfast in their commitment to bring any potential cases of crimes against the financial interests of the EU detected by them to EPPO’s attention.”

The government spokesperson said there are established reporting procedures when dealing with irregularities involving EU funded projects and programmes in Malta.

“If any stakeholder in the process concludes that any irregularity exists, the facts are recorded in an Irregularity Report which shall be submitted to the Internal Audit and Investigation Directorate (IAID),” they said.

“This is also in line with Article 16 of Chapter 461 of the Laws of Malta. The IAID shall assess such Irregularity Report and will proceed with the necessary action/s including reporting the case to OLAF and EPPO as the case may be.”

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office was set up in 2017 to investigate and prosecute cases of fraud involving EU funds of over €10,000 as well as large cases of cross-border VAT fraud. Kövesi became the first European Chief Prosecutor two years later.

