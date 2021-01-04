After Finding Mementos In Addolorata Trash, Relatives Of COVID-19 Victims Confront Cemetery Management

Relatives of a number of people who died of COVID-19 confronted the Addolorata Cemetery’s management over the weekend after finding out that mementos they had placed on their loved ones’ graves ended up in the trash.

Three of the relatives present for this meeting told Lovin Malta that the management pledged to look into the matter and assured them it won’t happen again.

“We will wait and see how things go, but we are keeping a close eye in case it happens again,” one of them said. “We made it clear that if this happens again, we will be taking legal action.”

Controversy arose on New Year’s Eve after relatives expressed their anger and shock at finding out that cemetery cleaners had trashed mementos they had placed on their loved one’s graves, including fresh flowers, birthday cards, battery-powered candles and fresh flowers.

“We could see other people crying while searching for framed photos of their loved ones in the trash,” a woman whose father died of COVID-19 last year told Lovin Malta.