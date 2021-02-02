After Fomm Ir-Riħ Gate Debacle, New Wall Appears Declaring Baħrija Road ‘Private Property’

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new wall declaring fields and a road as private property has appeared just days after a gate closed access to Fomm ir-Riħ bay, causing outrage.

Now, the new signage and brick wall has been called out by St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, who described the scene as ironic and hypocritical.

“In Baħrija, on the road towards Fomm ir-Riħ. A number of public areas have become private. Who gave these away, and to whom?” Buttigieg asked.

In images uploaded to social media, the words “privat tidħolx” written in blue spray paint can be seen on a new wall.

The images come after it was revealed that Malta Developer’s Association, Sandro Chetcuti, was behind an outrageous gate that was blocking access to Fomm ir-Riħ.

Fomm ir-Riħ has been somewhat dangerous to visitors following a clay slop collapse in August 2020, which effectively covered a significant part of the bay. However, activists were still up in arms over the gate’s erection, with many raising concerns over the public’s access to the area.

Now, with the new images appearing, people have been left wondering: will we be seeing more public land taken arbitrarily?

