After Fomm Ir-Riħ Gate Debacle, New Wall Appears Declaring Baħrija Road ‘Private Property’

A new wall declaring fields and a road as private property has appeared just days after a gate closed access to Fomm ir-Riħ bay, causing outrage.

Now, the new signage and brick wall has been called out by St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, who described the scene as ironic and hypocritical.

“In Baħrija, on the road towards Fomm ir-Riħ. A number of public areas have become private. Who gave these away, and to whom?” Buttigieg asked.

In images uploaded to social media, the words “privat tidħolx” written in blue spray paint can be seen on a new wall.