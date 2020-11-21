After Ihtisham’s Sudden Death At Kordin, Minister Won’t Call Public Inquiry Into Prison Conditions

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri won’t call a public inquiry into the conditions at the Corradino Correctional Facility after a 25-year-old prisoner suddenly died on Thursday.

“Kindly note that by law, the Correctional Services Agency must open a magisterial inquiry whenever a death occurs on prison grounds,” a spokesperson for Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“The Ministry for Home Affairs has faith in the independent entities which are tasked with monitoring conditions in prison.”

“While every death is a cause for sorrow, it must be stated that the outright majority of deaths occurring in prison are a result of natural causes.”

A spokesperson for the Correctional Services Agency also played down concerns about prison conditions, referring to the recent “severe” reduction of drug use, the engagement of more care professionals and more prisoners being in employment.