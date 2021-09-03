د . إAEDSRر . س

After Instagram Account Gets Deleted, Jordan Grech Says He’s ‘More Fired Up Than Ever’

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Maltese fitness food provider and OnlyFans content creator has pledged to return stronger than ever after his Instagram account was deleted in what he is calling a hack.

“I realised something was wrong when I started receiving messages and phone calls from people asking if I’ve blocked them,” Jordan Grech told Lovin Malta a day after losing his account.

His Insta account, which was his main channel of communication with his followers, has now been closed, with Grech already starting a new account from the beginning. 

He has suspicions over who may be behind his account getting deleted and plans to speak to authorities and file a report. However, still producing content for OnlyFans and even accepting private bookings, Grech is far from over.

“I have to accept I have taken a hit and may never speak or see some of the people I networked with on that Instagram account, but this will just drive me more. It’s just added fuel to my fire and where I was just content, now I’m absolutely fired up more than ever to invest in myself,” he said.

“The end of me will be the day I die,” he emphasised. “Until then, me and my alter ego Mr Jewels will continue to try to entertain, push the limits by breaking taboos and constantly growing. There will be a campaign coming soon, I promise!”

“I will start over, and with the people’s support I’m sure I’ll do even better this time around,” he ended.

“I mean if you want a rainbow, you gotta deal with some rain right?”

Tag someone who needs to read this 

READ NEXT: Media And Public Kicked Out Of Yorgen Fenech’s Weapons Case

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All