After ‘Intense Days In Hospital,’ Lamin Jaiteh Smiles Again And Shares Tailor Work After Being Discharged

A migrant worker who had been injured while working on a construction site and subsequently abandoned on the side of the road has been discharged from hospital.

Weeks after his story shocked Malta, leading to the island’s leaders to do some soul-searching about the state of workers rights on the island and a developer was taken to court, Lamin Jaiteh, arm in cast and walking with crutches, is trying to move forward with his life.

“Jaiteh is one of the calmest people I’ve ever met. He is thoughtful, well spoken and his laugh lights up the room,” activist Caroline Galea said as she shared images of the man at home with his family.

“We’ve had some really intense days in hospitals talking about the incident but it’s really nice to see him smile and laugh more and more as he begins to recover from this traumatic experience. He’s told me more and more about his life and experiences, and shown me some of his beautiful design and tailoring work.”

“He has now been discharged from hospital and is home.”

Activists are now organising to find a carer to tend to him as he recovers from back and arm injuries sustained after he fell two storeys on a construction site in Mellieħa.

Jaiteh had come to Malta with dreams of working as a tailor; instead, he ended up working in the restaurant industry before accepting a job working in construction.

Some of his own designs were shared online alongside the update.