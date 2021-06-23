After Mosta Priest Praises God For Grey-Listing, Jason Micallef Pledges To Confront Him At His Chapel

Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef has pledged to confront Mosta priest David Muscat at his chapel tomorrow morning after the cleric praised God for Malta’s grey-listing. “Greylisted – Glory glory Alleluia!” Muscat wrote on Facebook after the Financial Action Task Force’s decision was announced. “Tomorrow morning, we’ll sing a solemn hymn of ‘Te Deum Laudamus’ to thank Holy God. A time will be announced later.”

Muscat has regularly criticised Malta’s financial services and gaming industries, warning the economy has been built on “structures of sin” and has become an “economy of smoke”. Following Muscat’s post, Micallef – who is also chairperson of Labour’s ONE TV – noted that Muscat “still” has permission from the Curia to give mass at the Speranza Chapel in Mosta every weekday morning.

“Seeing as he has just announced that he will offer his mass tomorrow to today’s news against our country, I will go and ask him why he praised God for what happened today.” “Tomorrow at Speranza Chapel, Mosta, at 8am.” What do you make of this?