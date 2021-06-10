After One Month Missing, Maltese Teenager Luana Borg Is Found Alive And Well

Sixteen-year-old Luana Borg has been found “alive and well” after almost a month missing, the police have confirmed.

Borg went missing on May 11th after a number of similar incidents.

Last December, Borg had gone missing on Christmas Day but turned up safely one month later.

Police had said Borg tends to wear a burka to avoid being noticed.

The police did not provide more details about Borg’s disappearance but thanked the public for their support.