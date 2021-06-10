د . إAEDSRر . س

After One Month Missing, Maltese Teenager Luana Borg Is Found Alive And Well

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Sixteen-year-old Luana Borg has been found “alive and well” after almost a month missing, the police have confirmed.

Borg went missing on May 11th after a number of similar incidents.

Last December, Borg had gone missing on Christmas Day but turned up safely one month later.

Police had said Borg tends to wear a burka to avoid being noticed.

The police did not provide more details about Borg’s disappearance but thanked the public for their support.

READ NEXT: Malta Registers Four New Cases Of COVID-19 And Five Recoveries

Christian is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who founded Lovin Malta, a new media company dedicated to creating positive impact in society. He is passionate about justice, public finances and finding ways to build a better future.

You may also love

View All