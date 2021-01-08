After Raising €15,000, Maria Efimova Refuses To Publish ‘Proof’ She Hired Forensic Experts Over Egrant 

After raising €15,000 in a public fundraiser, former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova has refused to publish proof that she spent the money on a forensic examination of Egrant-related documents.

“I’ve spoken to [the forensic analysts] and they told me there will be no revelations until I am granted whistleblower status from Malta or from the EU,” Efimova told Lovin Malta.

She didn’t state which forensic analysts she hired.

Efimova rose to prominence in 2017 when she sensationally told now-assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that the Panama company Egrant belongs to Michelle Muscat, wife of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

A magisterial inquiry later found no evidence that Egrant ever belonged to the Muscats or that it received any payments whatsoever, but didn’t establish who the company was purchased for.

The inquiry also found evidence of forged signatures on alleged copies of declarations of trust that were presented by Pierre Portelli, who was back then editor-in-chief of The Malta Independent.

Last year, Efimova said she has documental evidence related to her Egrant allegations but that she needs to hire an “independent forensic document examiner” to verify it. Within a matter of days, she had raised €15,000 through a crowd-funder.