After Raising €20,000 From Public, Councils, NGOs And Residents Appeal Against Massive DB Project  

After raising €20,000 from the general public, three local councils, nine NGOs and ten Pembroke and Swieqi residents have filed an appeal against the planning permit granted to the DB Group’s City Centre project.

This is the second crowdfunded move against the controversial tourism and residential project on the former ITS site in Pembroke, with the first one triggering the revocation of the original 2018 permit due to a conflict of interest by PA board member Matthew Pace.

However, the Planning Board granted DB a second permit last month, prompting a second crowdfunding drive to appeal the project in front of the Planning Tribunal.



Moviment Graffitti, one of the NGOs appealing the permit, described the project as a “monstrosity”.