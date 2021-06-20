After Several Public Brawls, Malta’s Community Policing Project To Be Rolled Out Nationwide By 2023

Over the last month, the relatively peaceful island of Malta saw a number of street fights erupt, many of them captured on camera and shared in WhatsApp groups and between friends.

Some saw police showing up shortly after the fights have ended, others saw investigations opened, while others saw no reports made at all.

Malta’s police force has expanded its community policing over recent years – but more needs to be done, as a Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“It is always regrettable when violent fights break out in the streets of our localities and all efforts are being made by the police to ensure that they do not occur,” the Home Affairs Ministry said.

“We’ve always advocated for a greater police presence on the ground,” they continued. “The extension of the community policing project to more localities, twenty so far, is a testament to this policy as more police officers are patrolling in our neighbourhoods.