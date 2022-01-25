After Spy Claims, PN Blasts Karl Stagno Navarra For Spreading A ‘Ridiculous Narrative’ 

The Nationalist Party has called out ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra over his claims that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech is spying on journalists and politicians through a strategically placed mobile phone in his aide’s coat pocket.

After the claims were published on Pjazza, Lovin Malta asked the PN whether the spying allegations are true, how often Grech’s aide had covertly filmed third parties and whether Grech believes he is in line with privacy laws.

The PN brushed off these claims, reminding people that Stagno Navarra had recently accused two journalists of “sowing chaos” for asking Prime Minister Robert Abela why he had cancelled a trip to the Dubai Expo shortly before police searched the home of his predecessor Joseph Muscat.

“Karl Stagno Navarro recently targeted two journalists and made a state-funded TV attack on their integrity by saying they are agents of chaos taking orders from Dar Centrali,” he said.

“Now, to deflect criticism, he has begun a ridiculous narrative that Bernard Grech is trying to spy on Parliament by getting his aide to put a mobile phone in his pocket.”