AG ‘Perplexed’ At Court’s Decision To Release Man Wanted In US For $50 Million Fraud, Requests Urgent Re-Arrest 

He was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, who declared his arrest invalid because the documents presented to the court – which were essential to the charges – were deemed unacceptable because they were copies of the original documents.

Frank Salvatore Rafaraci was arrested by the police upon landing in Malta following an extradition request by the US.

The Attorney General has filed an urgent request for the rearrest of a man wanted by the US to answer to charges related to bribery and fraud after he successfully contested the validity of his arrest.

The court also noted that no explanation had been given as to the nature of the document requesting extradition.

Rafaraci is wanted by the US over his suspected involvement in a scheme using falsified documents for supplies provided to the US Navy, as well as allegedly bribing US government officials.

Following the man’s arrest being declared invalid, the Attorney General filed an urgent application in which she said that she was “perplexed” by the court’s decision to release Rafaraci from custody over a technicality. She pointed out that the document referred to by the court had also been supplemented by an arrest warrant issued by a US court as well as an official request for the man’s arrest by the US Department of Justice.

The Attorney General requested that Rafaraci be arrested again.

Lawyers Giannella De Marco, Stefano Filletti and Mark Refalo are appearing for Rafaraci.

The case will be heard by magistrate Aaron Bugeja tomorrow.

