Aggrieved Father Sends Mask Message To Chris Fearne’s Ministry With Banner Signed By Parents

A poster signed by parents calling for the lifting of school mask rules has been hung right outside the Health Ministry in Valletta.

The protest is the initiative of Daniele Baraggoili, a father who decided to voice his sense of aggrievement at how his son must abide by strict COVID-19 rules at school even as parties are taking place.

Baraggoili took a poster reading ‘Unmask the Kids’ to the gates of the St. Clare Primary School in San Ġwann this morning, convinced several parents to sign it, and hung the signed poster outside the Health Ministry.

“Why can Paceville clubs remain open but my son must wear a mask all day, get his temperature checked, use a sanitiser and sit in a room with the windows open? Either it’s an emergency, in which case restrictions should be for everyone, of it isn’t. I’m not against restrictions but if there are restrictions, they should be for everyone.”

“The election rallies made me explode but even before the election, people were gathering outside nightclubs without masks because there were too many people inside.”