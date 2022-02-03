Agreement Between Air Malta Unions And Government Over Transfer Of Workers Reached, Finance Minister Reveals

An agreement over the conditions in the transfer of hundreds of Air Malta workers to different government departments has been reached, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealing that talks between several unions linked to the airline had been concluded.

Speaking in a press conference, Caruana revealed that talks were concluded yesterday, with the unions now set to relay the information to their respective members.

As part of a final effort to save the struggling airline, the government has asked workers to apply for a voluntary transfer out of the airline, with almost 400 workers being asked to do so.

It remains to be seen how many have applied so far, but Caruana said that he hopes that the agreement will see an uptake in applications, which close on 11th February.

He said he will only give a breakdown of the numbers once all applications have been submitted.

Caruana said that negotiations with the “meticulous” European Commission over state aid are continuing, but refused to divulge further.

What do you think of the transfer?