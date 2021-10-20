Aidan Considering Malta Eurovision Song Contest If He Has The ‘Right Song And Product’
The singer behind one of the biggest hits of the summer is mulling over entering the race to become Malta’s Eurovision representative.
As the announcement that the next representative would be selected via the classic Malta Song For Europe competition – as opposed to being given as an automatic prize to the winner of X Factor Malta – many began wondering whether Aidan would be applying.
“I’ll consider it if I have the right song and right product,” Aidan told Lovin Malta.
After news of the contest’s return broke, Aidan said he was “inundated with messages, and I cannot be thankful enough for the support.”
Aidan’s Naħseb Fik was a sleeper hit through the summer, slowly racking up nearly half a million views on YouTube alone.
Since then, he’s released more music, including a new single with Carlo Gerada called 24/7, which has been charting in the number one spot on Maltese radio charts.
“Since the success of Naħseb Fik, I have been working and experimenting on new material,” Aidan said, before continuing by saying that “at the moment, I haven’t decided whether to submit an entry as it will all depend on having the right song and product for the Eurovision market and international market”.
Who would you like to see represent Malta in Eurovision 2022?