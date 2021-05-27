Aidan Responds To Allegations That Hit Single ‘Naħseb Fik’ Was Lifted From A Clean Bandit Track

As people look for answers, a video of a Maltese musician playing both songs at the same time is also going viral. In the video, the songs are played side by side and blend well together, leading many to wonder if its just a coincidence, or whether there’s something deeper.

Musicians, many from the rock scene, picked up on the similarities between Aidan’s Naħseb Fik, and Clean Bandit’s Tick Tock. Both songs feature a similar chord progression and song layout – and some believe Aidan may have taken more than inspiration from the track.

The Maltese singer behind one of the most popular tracks emerging from the island in 2021 has responded to claims that he may have plagiarised the melody and beat of his hit single.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Aidan broke down the origins of the song, saying he and his team had come up with Naħseb Fik.

“I am still overwhelmed with the response Naħseb Fik is getting. Like anything in the commercial industry, the more popular it gets, the more criticism it will recieve,” Aidan said.”I always appreciated constructive criticism as it will help me, as an artist, to grow further.”

“This particular song brought with it long discussions with my team and even with people who are not involved in the industry, just to have a feel of how everything is sounding,” he continued. “My passion is actually keeping up to date with what’s in or not in the pop-commercial scene; what’s fashionable at the moment. I love creating, I listen to hundreds of tracks continuously just to get inspired.”

He explained how he had teamed up with a foreign producer to create the popular song.

“For this particular track, I decided to work hand in hand with a Macedonian producer who works closely with labels such Sony ATV, Warner Music, Disney and Universal Music, and knows the industry very well. He actually loved how the Maltese sounds with this genre of music and as a Maltese, I am actually honoured,” he said.

Aidan denied that his team had plagiarised and stolen the melody and beat from another song.

“Some listeners argue that with regards to commercial music, all current hit songs sound the same on radio,” he said. “The pop-industry is very particular and once trend setters set the mood for the upcoming season, all artists in the commercial world try to follow.”

“The reggaetón beat combined with orchestral elements was surely an inspiration to Naħseb Fik when it comes to the beat and feel of the production – but the single went viral for its memorable tune and catchy lyrics.”

When asked how he would respond to the claims against him, Aidan was clear: “Music should unite, and this is exactly why this track is doing its rounds.”

