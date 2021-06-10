Air Malta Denies Boarding To 130 Passengers Who Failed To Produce Negative PCR Before Boarding

Air Malta has denied 130 people boarding for failing to produce the necessary health documentation required to enter the country.

An Air Malta spokesperson confirmed with TVM that passengers were prohibited from boarding after failing to produce a negative PCR test 72 hours before take-off, with the majority being residents of Italy and Britain.

Since 1st June, tourists travelling to Malta will have to produce a negative PCR test or a approved vaccine certificate before boarding or else they will be denied entry into the country.

Those who do circumvent the system will be required to pay for a PCR test upon arrival and will have to quarantine in a hotel until the result comes back negative.

Upon arrival, passengers are obliged to fill out a passenger locator form at the airport, the process of which has resulted in droves of people queuing at the arrivals section waiting to process the documents.

Malta Airport has called for the government to introduce a digital version of the form to help speed up the process and lessen the burden on the operational staff.

Lovin Malta attempted to contact health authorities to inquire as to what would be done to avoid overcrowding at the airport but emails still remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, Skytrax awarded Malta Airport with a five-star COVID-19 safety rating, making it just one of only nine worldwide to acquire this rating.

The award was presented after a three-day audit of the airport’s processes, protocols and premises.

“Coming at a time when we are easing into the restart of tourism, this five-star rating reassures us that we are well-positioned to give incoming guests a safe welcome to the Maltese islands,” said Malta Airport CEO Alan Borg.

