Air Malta Doesn’t Rule Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination For International Travellers

National airline Air Malta has not ruled out imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for international travellers once said vaccine becomes widely-available.

Earlier this week, Australian airline Qantas said that in future, international air travellers will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board their flights.

“Air Malta has and will continue to follow best practice guidance as made available by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the local health authorities,“ an Air Malta spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“Customers will be notified if any such requirements are made mandatory.”

Last month, Air Malta announced that it will keep up flights to 21 different destinations this winter. These include London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Berlin and Paris Charles De Gaulle.

At the moment, 17 countries are on Malta’s amber list. This means that passengers arriving in Malta from said country will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding their Malta-bound flight.

Amongst others, Malta’s amber list includes Italy, Germany, Ireland, Spain, and Switzerland.

Passengers who do not present this certificate may be swabbed or asked to self-quarantine in Malta upon arrival.

