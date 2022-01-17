Air Malta Should Scrap Its In-Flight Magazine To Cut Costs, Adrian Delia Proposes

Air Malta should scrap its in-flight magazine Il-Bizzilla as a cost-cutting measure, PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia has proposed.

“So Air Malta is going to fire hundreds of workers in a cost-cutting measure. A small cost-cutting idea would be to stop wasting money producing and printing magazines,” Delia said.

He argued that scrapping Il-Bizzilla, which is produced monthly in collaboration with marketing agency TBWA\ANG, will have the added benefit of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, restaurants have been forced to remove their paper menus and offer digital alternatives… less money, less virus,” he said.