Air Malta To Get Rid Of Half Of Workforce As Minister Blasts Predecessors 

Air Malta will transfer half of its workforce in an attempt to survive, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced.

Caruana told a press conference that Air Malta currently employs around 890 people and that this must be shedded to around 420 or 430, with cuts to cargo handler, cabin crew and administrative workforces.

A scheme will be held to transfer all of these workers to other government departments, with the minister stating that they shouldn’t pay the price for poor political decisions to inflate Air Malta’s workforce.

Caruana blasted his predecessors, who he didn’t mention by name, for a series of poor business decisions at the national airline.

“The company is in the state it is currently in because political decisions triumphed over common sense,” he said. “This means that over the years, Air Malta suffered losses and burdens it could have easily done without.”

He said that while the European Commission will allow Air Malta to benefit from some kind of state aid, he doesn’t expect this to be a large amount.

“To dismiss rumours and speculation, I wouldn’t be delivering this press conference were I not certain that Air Malta has a fighting chance for a future,” he said.

“I wouldn’t come here and try to sell something that I know cannot happen. I’m not saying that it’s going to be easy but I’m not going to fool company workers by stating something that I know cannot happen.”

