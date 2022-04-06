Air Malta Will Be Flying To Madrid For The First Time In 10 Years 

Air Malta, the country’s national airline, will be operating flights to and from Madrid for the first time in ten years.

Flights to Madrid have returned for Air Malta’s summer schedule with the first flight to the Spanish capital departing on 4th April.

The flights will operate three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flights are part of over 25 return flights per week to 18 key European destinations which are being served by Air Malta this summer.

The airline continues to struggle financially and is barely managing to stay afloat following the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana continues to negotiate for state aid, while countless staff are moved on.

“We have worked hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back this summer. We have effectively doubled our capacity over last winter and this new scheduled service, is a strong commitment by Air Malta to offer more travel opportunities both for Spaniards and Maltese alike to visit the respective countries and build stronger relationships,” Air Malta’s Executive Chairman David G Curmi said.

“We have started to see signs of recovery across our European markets with some regions responding faster than others. We are glad to connect Madrid once again to the Mediterranean islands of Malta,” Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer added.

“Over the last months, we have worked hard to put in place a stronger sales and distribution strategy, signing agreements with key sales representatives in various markets including Spain and revamping our website and booking engine. I am optimistic that these changes, together with strong demand for travel next year, will support us to have a great 2022.”

Are you going to Madrid this summer?