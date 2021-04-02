Aircraft Crash Into Bowser Causes Flight Disruptions At Malta International Airport

An incident involving an aircraft being towed has caused Malta’s aerodrome to temporarily close this afternoon.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that an incident on the runway occurred at 11.29am today. A Ryanair aircraft, which was being towed, collided with a bowser causing several flight delays.

No passengers were on board the aircraft in question, and no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, an airport spokesperson said.

According to Horizon, sources confirmed that the aircraft was on tow and suddenly the aircraft got detached from the tow truck with the aircraft crashing into fuel bowsers at the side of the apron.

Malta International Airport’s Rescue and Fire-Fighting team was dispatched to the scene immediately, taking control of the area in question. The aerodrome was temporarily closed and re-opened again to flight operations at 12.20 pm.

LH1276 operated by Lufthansa from Frankfurt and UG1300 operated by Tunisair from Tunis-Carthage were diverted to Catania and Tunis respectively. Additionally, some delays can be expected.

The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation is also on site.

Cover photo: Horizon

