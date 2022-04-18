Alex Borg To Take Gozo Portfolio In New PN Shadow Cabinet

Alex Borg is expected to take over as the PN spokesperson for Gozo, taking over from Chris Said.

Borg, who had a stellar performance on the 13th District and outperformed every other PN candidate, has made a name for himself following the general election.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech today summoned MPs to inform them what portfolios they will be shadowing, with an official announcement expected imminently.

Among the reports trickling out, it looks like former PN leader Adrian Delia has been entrusted with shadowing transport and capital projects while new MP Justin Schembri will shadow education.

New MP and renowned criminal lawyer Joe Giglio is set to shadow home affairs, while Alex Borg has been touted as the next Gozo Shadow Minister, Ivan J Bartolo as Economy Shadow Minister and Jerome Caruana Cilia as Shadow Finance Minister.

David Agius will be Deputy Speaker as well as Shadow Minister for Social Policy.

What do you think of the appointments?