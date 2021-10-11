​​Malta’s Prison Director Files Libel Suit Over Shocking Claims Of Gun Threats, Beatings And Abuse

Prison director Alex Dalli, along with his assistant Randolph Spiteri, has filed a libel suit against a former guard who issued stunning allegations of bullying and intimidation inside Corradino Correctional Facility and the news outlet that published the claims.

Speaking to Illum, former guard Emmanuel Cassar claimed that Dalli’s militaristic overtures in prison has fostered a culture of intimidation and fear inside prison.

“[Dalli] went up to a prison inmate, put a gun in his mouth and warned him: if you’re not going to behave, I will drop this on you’,” he said.

Cassar even claimed that Dalli used an archaic punishment chair on inmates. He also said he was informed that when 16 migrants were sent to prison for the involvement in a riot at the Ħal Far Detention Center, they were stripped and beaten upon their arrival.

This comes amid major scrutiny on CCF following a number of deaths and suicides by inmates under his tenure. An inquiry into the prison has been launched, while two wardens face criminal charges over the death of a female inmate.

Cassar had called on Dalli to file a libel suit against him and the prison director has accepted the challenge, vociferously denying the claims being made.

