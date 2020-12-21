Alfred Sant Calls On Infrastructure Malta To Be More Transparent And Accountable After Secretive Qormi Project
Malta’s former Prime Minister and current MEP Alfred Sant is the latest in a line of political figures making their opposition to Infrastructure Malta’s secretive plans to rip through agricultural land in Qormi.
“If what is being said about plans by IM to widen the Mriehel by-pass on agricultural land, then the protests are justified.”
“We cannot continue with the strategy of widening main roads at the expense of agricultural land, more so in fertile areas such as Mriehel.”
“Infrastructure Malta should be more transparent and accountable for its projects,” Sant wrote in a social media post.
Farmers and residents recently protested over the proposed development, which will include a flyover. The plans were only revealed to the public during a protest, with farmer Carmel Bonello sharing plans which showed a new road linking to Mrieħel bypass.
The plans, which include a flyover linking Qormi to Mriehel, will take 20 tumoli of arable land from farmers and destroy one of Qormi’s last green lungs.
The flyover will also engulf the new pedestrian footbridge connecting Imrieħel and Qormi and possibly affect a historical watchtower dating back 500 years
Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has come out swinging against the project, lamenting that Infrastructure Malta was targetting a green belt in the area.
