Alfred Sant Calls On Infrastructure Malta To Be More Transparent And Accountable After Secretive Qormi Project

Malta’s former Prime Minister and current MEP Alfred Sant is the latest in a line of political figures making their opposition to Infrastructure Malta’s secretive plans to rip through agricultural land in Qormi.

“If what is being said about plans by IM to widen the Mriehel by-pass on agricultural land, then the protests are justified.”

“We cannot continue with the strategy of widening main roads at the expense of agricultural land, more so in fertile areas such as Mriehel.”

“Infrastructure Malta should be more transparent and accountable for its projects,” Sant wrote in a social media post.