Alfred Sant Shocked By ‘Incomprehensible’ Decision Taken By Some Government Departments To Return To Full Office

Alfrend Sant has questioned the decision taken by some government departments to return to a full time workplace despite the arrival of the new and more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

The Labour MEP, and former Prime Minister, took to Twitter to criticise the piecemeal approach that goes against expert advice.

1. Incomprehensible if true. Apparently (some) government departments will as of Monday be returning to a fulltime round the clock presence of staff at workplaces. Yet experts have been warning that the pandemic is far from over & that a more infectious strain doing the rounds. — Alfred Sant (@SantAlfred) January 2, 2021

“So does it make sense to bring all employees together again in the same space as of now?” he continued.

“Why do governments give so frequently the impression that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing?”

For the better part of 2020, employers adopted a work from home policy in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Although the country has begun rolling out vaccinations for the virus, cases continue to rise. Moreover, a new and more contagious strain of the virus has made its way to Malta with at least three people infected so far.

Health authorities continue to urge people to abide by public health mitigation measures, including limiting contact with people outside your social bubble.

The decision for some government departments to return to a round-the-clock full time work place in light of the new strain is, to Sant, incomprehensible.

However, this isn’t the first time that concerns have been raised about the safety of the work environment in the public sector.

Earlier this year, vulnerable people working in the civil sector expressed concerns for their health and safety after they were told that they do not have the option to work remotely despite the rise in cases.

