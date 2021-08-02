Alfred Sant Welcomes Public Inquiry Recommendations Despite ‘Unprepared’ Board And ‘Weak’ Report
Former Prime Minister and the head of the Labour Party’s delegation to the European Parliament has welcomed the recommendations made by the board of inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, despite some misgivings about the method used.
Sant was Labour leader from 1992 and 2008 and was Prime Minister between 1996 and 1998. He is considered to be one of Malta’s most upstanding politicians who had emphasised the need for widespread reform of Malta’s political system long before the political turmoil of the last few years.
In a Facebook post this morning, Sant said the government had done well to accept the inquiry’s conclusions and to see to the implementation of the recommendations.
The inquiry report, published on Thursday, found the state to have been responsible for creating a climate of impunity that led to the assassination. It found that while Malta could not be said to be run by the mafia, the events leading up to the assassination in 2017 had set the country on that course, which was only interrupted as a result of the fallout from the murder.
“We shouldn’t forget how weak the final report is, however,” Sant added.
“It is as though regression in good governance in the country only started in 2013, when in reality, the model had been being developed and used since at least 1991,” he continued.
The former Prime Minister noted that “if it were the case that this regression accelerated since 2013, this was simply because the events of the 20 years before it showed how easy it was for weak governance to succeed”.
“No matter how honourable the authors of the inquiry report were, it is obvious that they weren’t prepared or ready – socially, culturally, legally and maybe even politically – to investigate a matter that definitely transcends partisan politics,” Sant said.
He added that he was certain that nobody would ever carry out such an exercise.
Sant stressed that there were far more serious issues with the manner in which the country is governed than were mentioned in the report and which “cumulatively led to what happened and which definitely didn’t start after 2013”.
“Their analysis should certainly have required a different method of investigation free from partisan politics – a practical and direct investigation into the basis of public behaviour in this country”
