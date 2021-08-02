Alfred Sant Welcomes Public Inquiry Recommendations Despite ‘Unprepared’ Board And ‘Weak’ Report 

Former Prime Minister and the head of the Labour Party’s delegation to the European Parliament has welcomed the recommendations made by the board of inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, despite some misgivings about the method used.

Sant was Labour leader from 1992 and 2008 and was Prime Minister between 1996 and 1998. He is considered to be one of Malta’s most upstanding politicians who had emphasised the need for widespread reform of Malta’s political system long before the political turmoil of the last few years.

In a Facebook post this morning, Sant said the government had done well to accept the inquiry’s conclusions and to see to the implementation of the recommendations.

The inquiry report, published on Thursday, found the state to have been responsible for creating a climate of impunity that led to the assassination. It found that while Malta could not be said to be run by the mafia, the events leading up to the assassination in 2017 had set the country on that course, which was only interrupted as a result of the fallout from the murder.