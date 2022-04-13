Alicia Bugeja Said And Rebecca Buttigieg Become Parliamentary Secretaries For Fisheries And Reforms 

Alicia Bugeja Said has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights within the Agriculture Ministry while Rebecca Buttigieg has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality within the Home Affairs Ministry.

Bugeja Said has significant experience in the fishing sector. She has a PhD in Biodiversity Management and Human Ecology at the School of Anthropology and Conservation at the University of Kent where she studied the implications of marine policy initiatives on the sustainability of Malta’s small-scale fishermen.

She then became a post-doctoral fellow with Too Big To Ignore, a global research network which studies the sustainability and viability of small-scale fisheries.

Bugeja Said returned to Malta in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where she was appointed Director of Fisheries within the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, a position she had to drop after deciding to contest the election.

