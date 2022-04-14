Alicia Bugeja Said: I Was Looked Down Upon At School Because I Come From A Farming Family

New Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Alicia Bugeja Said has used her own personal experience to try and explain why few people want to become farmers and fishers nowadays.

“We must look ahead, not only to facilitate the current situation [of food inflation] but also to solve the problem of a lack of new blood and renewal in these sectors,” Bugeja Said said on ONE Radio.

“This problem has been building up over the years. I come from a family of farmers and fishers and I remember that I wasn’t exactly looked at with respect as a secondary student.”

“This was in 2005; nowadays these sectors are respected more, not only because of the sacrifice the jobs entail but because we all need to eat every day.”