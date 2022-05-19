Alienated Fathers’ Group Praises Rosianne Cutajar For Flagging Discrimination Against Men In Family Courts

A group representing fathers who feel alienated from their children following separation and divorce cases has praised PL MP Rosianne Cutajar for warning against discrimination in the family courts.

“Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu thanks you for being the first Member of Parliament to speak openly about gender discrimination against fathers and long-discredited social norms in our family court,” the group said in an open letter to Cutajar.

“This kind of discrimination is not only directly harmful to all parties involved but is often used as an extension to spousal abuse after a de facto separation.”

“We also applaud the wisdom of your words and agree wholeheartedly with you that equal shared parenting tends to benefit fathers, mothers, and children themselves. Equal shared parenting is the hallmark of a progressive, liberal society which cares for the individual and the disenfranchised.”