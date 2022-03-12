Alienated Fathers Group Welcome PL’s Pledge To Introduce ‘Equal Shared Parenting’ In Malta

A group calling for more equal representation in local parenting have praised a particular pledge in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

“Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu (FMI) applauds PL’s pledge in its electoral manifesto, published last night, to introduce Equal Shared Parenting into law once in government,” the group said today.

“The prospect of such a long overdue law coming into effect brings a ray of hope into the lives of hundreds of embattled or needlessly estranged parents, mostly but not exclusively fathers, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief.”

The group referred to pledge 113 in the manifesto, which calls for child custody to be shared equally between parents whenever possible. Aside from this, the Labour Party announced plants for family courts to decide on child custody cases within certain timeframes.

FMI also thanked ADPD for having “included Equal Shared Parenting as a legal presumption in their manifesto as well”.