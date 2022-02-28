All Five Sharks Invest €100,000 Into Single Product In Irresistible Pitch On Shark Tank Malta

Shark Tank Malta is about to hit Maltese screens soon – but not before a major investment in one of the Maltese pitches was made during filming.

Lovin Malta is informed that as filming was underway for the first season of the new entrepreneurial program, one pitch got all five investors excited – with all five of them joining forces and pledging to invest €100,000 into the product.

Fans of the international show know how rare it is to have all five sharks agree to go into a product together, showing just how great this pitch must have been – and the entrepreneur probably had to pinch themselves to make sure they weren’t dreaming.

While the team behind the program is still mum on the details, viewers will be able to find out what pitch got the sharks in a frenzy when the show begins airing every Sunday on TVM in April.

Better yet, there are still a few slots available for entrepreneurs who have an exciting pitch, and application remain open – so if you’ve got an idea that could revolutionise Malta (or even the world) now is your time to shine.