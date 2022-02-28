All Five Sharks Invest €100,000 Into Single Product In Irresistible Pitch On Shark Tank Malta
Shark Tank Malta is about to hit Maltese screens soon – but not before a major investment in one of the Maltese pitches was made during filming.
Lovin Malta is informed that as filming was underway for the first season of the new entrepreneurial program, one pitch got all five investors excited – with all five of them joining forces and pledging to invest €100,000 into the product.
Fans of the international show know how rare it is to have all five sharks agree to go into a product together, showing just how great this pitch must have been – and the entrepreneur probably had to pinch themselves to make sure they weren’t dreaming.
While the team behind the program is still mum on the details, viewers will be able to find out what pitch got the sharks in a frenzy when the show begins airing every Sunday on TVM in April.
Better yet, there are still a few slots available for entrepreneurs who have an exciting pitch, and application remain open – so if you’ve got an idea that could revolutionise Malta (or even the world) now is your time to shine.
Shark Tank Malta is produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.
If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or a host of other countries’ versions around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.
