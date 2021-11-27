All Gone! Tickets For That Bring Me The Horizon Festival In Malta Next Year Have Already Sold Out 

Tickets for Bring Me The Horizon’s Malta Weekender Festival have sold out just over two weeks after the festival was first announced. Earlier this month the British megaband announced that they would be heading to Malta for a four-day festival between 26th and 30th May sending local fans into a frenzy. And it seems that it’s not only local fans who are excited. The band has announced that all tickets have now sold out.

The band has promised four days of music from the various acts that will make up their carefully curated line-up. Last week, Bullet For My Valentine were announced as very special guests for the festival, which will also feature Beartooth, PVRIS and a host of other acts. More are expected to be announced soon. The weekender will feature a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from Bring Me The Horizon alongside a host of club nights, pool party takeovers and boat parties. From their relatively straightforward, if never less than striking metalcore beginnings in 2003, the British band has managed to amass an army of devoted fans over their 17-year career which has seen them touch on another of other genres from deathcore to electronica and hip hop. Bring Me The Horizon hopes the weekender will be “an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting; a once in a lifetime front row experience.”

COVER PHOTO SOURCE: Jona Weinhofen playing with Bring Me The Horizon during their 2009 EPitaph Tour at the House of Blues – Sunset Strip – Al Morales – FEARdesigns Bring Me The Horizon at Arena, Vienna – MCK Photography Are you excited?