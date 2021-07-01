All Refugees And Asylum Seekers Can Request A COVID-19 Vaccine From Today
Refugees and asylum seekers will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from today, the UNHCR said this morning.
There is no need to register beforehand and the vaccine will be available from the University of Malta vaccination centre.
In order to get vaccinated an identity document must be presented. This can be an asylum seeker’s document, police card or “any other such document”.
Those looking to get vaccinated will need to provide details about themselves, including their name, nationality and address.
The UNHCR said that homeless refugees and asylum seekers will also be able to receive the vaccine.
More information can be obtained here.
As of yesterday, 320,604 had been fully vaccinated, with deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne telling Parliament that the government would be looking to vaccinate 85% of the population, up from the original 70% minimum target, given concerns about the Delta variant, which is currently spreading across Europe at a very fast pace.
