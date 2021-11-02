All Resources Will Be Made For Fresh Egrant Inquiry If Opened

All resources will be made available if a request to reopen the Egrant inquiry is made, Finance Minister Clude Caruana has revealed.

Caruana was respomndding to parliaemntary questions from MPs Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina, in the wake of renewed calls for further investiagtions into the Panamanian company.

In 2017, now-assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote that the Panama company Egrant belongs to Michelle Muscat, wife of then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

However, a magisterial inquiry found no evidence linking Egrant to the Muscats and also found falsified signatures in alleged declarations of trust that were handed to him by then Malta Independent editor-in-chief Pierre Portelli.

The company was set up by Nexia BT which is today in court over the setting up of money laundering structures for Schembri and others. Egrant was set up at the same time that the companies of Schembri and former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi were set up.

Stil, the identity of the owner of Egrant was never revealed. There have been many calls for the case to be revised.

Should the investigations be reopened?