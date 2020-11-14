All Seven Marsa Flyovers Now Open To Motorists

All seven flyovers of the Marsa Junction Project are now open to road users. This morning, Infrastructure Malta (IM) reopened the three flyovers completed in 2019 in the northbound direction.

Earlier this week, project contractors completed the final works of these structures.

These three flyovers now form direct, two-lane connections from the northbound carriageway of Santa Luċija Avenue and the northbound carriageway of Giuseppe Garibaldi road towards Aldo Moro Road, in the direction of Santa Venera, Qormi, Ħamrun, Valletta, and other localities in central Malta.

Last month, IM opened the three flyovers beneath them. These serve the opposite direction, i.e. to connect Aldo Moro road’s southbound carriageway with Santa Luċija Avenue and Garibaldi Road, towards Santa Luċija, Tarxien, Luqa, Gudja, and other destinations in the south of Malta.

Recently, the seventh and final flyover structure of this project was also opened.

This links the northbound carriageway of Santa Luċija Avenue with new lanes to the Addolorata Cemetery and a new park and ride that is under construction and with Il-Gvern Lokali road, towards Qormi.

Currently, works are focused on the last stretch of this project’s new lanes, which will connect the southbound carriageway of Aldo Moro road with Sir Paul Boffa avenue, towards Corradino, Paola, and Cottonera.

This will be ready by the end of the year.

The project’s new footpaths and pedestrian bridges, bus lanes, bus lay-bys, park and ride areas and segregated cycling tracks are in their final stages as well.

The €70 million Marsa Junction Project is co-financed through the European Union’s Cohesion Fund and the Connecting Europe Facility.

