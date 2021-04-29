د . إAEDSRر . س

Allied Newspapers’ Current Managing Director Michel Rizzo Charged With Money Laundering And Fraud

Michel Rizzo, the current managing director of the Allied Group, as well as the group’s former chief financial officer Claude Licari, has been charged with money laundering and fraud.

Rizzo becomes the third managing director of the group which prints the Times of Malta to land themselves in hot water as a result of a magisterial inquiry requested in 2017 by former PN leader Simon Busuttil.

 

 

Vince Buhagiar has been charged with money laundering, criminal conspiracy, fraud, corruption and false declarations to both Customs and Malta Enterprise. His successor Adrian Hillman hasn’t been charged yet as the Maltese authorities are still trying to extradite him from the UK.

Police said in a statement that two people and a company will be charged in front of magistrate Charmaine Galea with money laundering and fraud, as well as other charges, in connection with the magisterial inquiry.

Times of Malta has yet to issue a statement.

